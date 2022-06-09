SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CMPD teams up with Lowe’s to launch diversion program for young adults

The young people chosen to be part of this program will be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and Lowe’s are teaming up to break the cycle of crime.

The program, Adult Diversion, targets young, first-time offenders between the ages of 18 and 24.

The young people chosen to be part of this program will be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system for lower-level offenses and instead receive opportunities for education and employment in partnership with Lowe’s.

Participants would have to complete 25-100 hours of diversion classes as well, within 3, 6 or 12 months depending on what level of crime they commit. In addition to classes, they have to meet regularly with a program specialist and can’t re-offend during the program.

The program includes job readiness training, a financial literacy course, a victim awareness course, and more.

This isn’t the first time CMPD has helped redirect offenders on a better path. Since 2013, nearly 4,000 participants have successfully completed youth diversion training, which targets a younger group. Chief Johnny Jennings says the goal is to build on that success.

Local Lowe’s leaders will lead job and career skills training, including classes on resume writing, interviewing, and job retention. Lowe’s also will provide employment opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Bockus was arrested by CPD after investigators said he stole multiple long guns from a...
Columbia Police arrest suspect in Walmart long gun theft
FILE PHOTO
Columbia shooting results in death of 21-year-old, police investigating
Deputy Zaid Abdullah and Deputy Shannon Huffman have both been exposed to a white powdery...
RCSD Deputies exposed to drugs during arrest searches
FBI logo.
FBI issues fraud alert about multistate scam targeting businesses
Investigators said Shyhiem Tyriek Boyd escaped arrest early Wednesday morning.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect, use bloodhounds after man escapes arrest

Latest News

Midlands Gun Buyback Program
Midlands Gun Buyback Program
The Saluda County School District was awarded $38 million for infrastructure improvements from...
South Carolina spending hundreds of millions of dollars help schools with aging infrastructure
Rural School Improvements
Rural School Improvements
Eric Smith, 45, of Lexington County
Deputies searching for missing Lexington County man
Caleb Emmanuel Pietras, 17
Teen arrested after shooting high school grad in Upstate neighborhood, deputies say