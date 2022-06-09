CMPD teams up with Lowe’s to launch diversion program for young adults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and Lowe’s are teaming up to break the cycle of crime.

The program, Adult Diversion, targets young, first-time offenders between the ages of 18 and 24.

The young people chosen to be part of this program will be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system for lower-level offenses and instead receive opportunities for education and employment in partnership with Lowe’s.

Participants would have to complete 25-100 hours of diversion classes as well, within 3, 6 or 12 months depending on what level of crime they commit. In addition to classes, they have to meet regularly with a program specialist and can’t re-offend during the program.

The program includes job readiness training, a financial literacy course, a victim awareness course, and more.

This isn’t the first time CMPD has helped redirect offenders on a better path. Since 2013, nearly 4,000 participants have successfully completed youth diversion training, which targets a younger group. Chief Johnny Jennings says the goal is to build on that success.

Local Lowe’s leaders will lead job and career skills training, including classes on resume writing, interviewing, and job retention. Lowe’s also will provide employment opportunities.

