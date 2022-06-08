SkyView
WIS wins Service to America Award

Members of our team were in attendance in Washington D.C. to receive the award Tuesday evening....
Members of our team were in attendance in Washington D.C. to receive the award Tuesday evening. These included our Vice President Lyle Schulze (Podium), News Director Brad Hyatt (Second from left), Executive Producer Jess Willis (Second from right), Assistant News Director Brandice Bailey (Right) and anchor Judi Gatson (Left).(WIS News 10)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

WIS News 10 has been nationally recognized for our work with Families Helping Families. Tonight at the Service to America awards, hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters Foundation at a gala in Washington, D.C., WIS won for a medium market television station. Our Families Helping Families campaign gives thousands of Midlands families a happy Christmas.

Congratulations to our creative services team who so beautifully highlighted this campaign and our news team who worked diligently to share this valuable outreach in our community. We share this award with you, our viewers, who give so whole heartedly every year.

We are proud to serve the Midlands. We are WIS.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

