Soda City Live: Wonton Shrimp and Grits
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No two shrimp and grits are the same.
That’s displayed perfectly by Isaiah and Jessica Carswell, the owners of “The Food Academy”.
Jessica and Isaiah demonstrated their award-winning wonton shrimp recipe.
The creamy stone-ground grits are adorned with a delicious gumbo-based sauce and pared with crispy fried wontons.
