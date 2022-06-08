Soda City Live: Girls Empowerment Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nonprofit S.A.F.E. Organization aims to provide mentorship and educational services to youth in Orangeburg and surrounding areas.

The organization will be hosting a Girl Empowerment Day Saturday, June 11th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Conference Center.

The event will be for young ladies between the ages of 11 and 17 years old, and will focus on mental health awareness, entrepreneurship and more.

