Soda City Live: City of Columbia Pushes Food Truck Fridays

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From Friday, June 10th to Friday, June 24th food lovers will be able to experience several local food truck vendors in various locations.

The City of Columbia will be hosting Food Truck Fridays an initiative presented by City Councilwoman, Dr. Aditis Bussels.

Locations include, 1400 Assembly Street, in the parking lot across from the City of Columbia offices, the police headquarters and the REI parking lot on the corner of Bull St. and Colonial Dr.

Those dates are June 10th, 17th and 24th.

City of Columbia presents "Food Truck Fridays" flyer
City of Columbia presents "Food Truck Fridays" flyer(City of Columbia)

For more information click here.

