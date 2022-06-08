SCDOT to run hurricane drill Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said it plans to hold a hurricane drill Thursday, June 9, 2022.

SCDOT said Thursday’s hurricane evacuation lane reversal drill will take place on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston; US 21 and 278 in Beaufort County; and US 501 in Horry County. The drill will take place between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews taking place in the rehearsal are traveling to pre-designated locations along the routes to deploy barrels and cones. SCDOT said these will be put on roadsides and shoulders for the drill to not disrupt traffic.

During an actual hurricane crews would put these onto the highway to help manage evacuation traffic. Other SCDOT staff involved in the drill will monitor traffic from the Traffic Management Centers.

Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said,

“With the ever-increasing popularity of South Carolina’s beautiful coastal region, the number of residents and visitors continues to grow.”

“This makes it critical that we rehearse implementing lane reversals should they be needed during hurricane evacuations. Please watch for our employees and our partners as we conduct this drill.”

