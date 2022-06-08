Midlands Tech to host EMS connections hiring event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you interested in starting a career in Emergency Management Services?

Midlands Technical College is holding an event for people interested to connect with over 10 EMS Service providers in the Midlands who are hiring.

The hiring event will be Thursday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room 143 of the Midlands Technical College Airport Campus Academic Center.

Organizers of the event say no prior EMS experience is required.

For more information, email cce@midlandstech.edu or call 803.732.0432.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.