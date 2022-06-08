SkyView
Midlands Tech to host EMS connections hiring event

(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you interested in starting a career in Emergency Management Services?

Midlands Technical College is holding an event for people interested to connect with over 10 EMS Service providers in the Midlands who are hiring.

The hiring event will be Thursday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room 143 of the Midlands Technical College Airport Campus Academic Center.

Organizers of the event say no prior EMS experience is required.

For more information, email cce@midlandstech.edu or call 803.732.0432.

