Man found shot to death near west Charlotte church

The investigation is happening on Tuckaseegee Road not far from Little Rock Road, behind Mulberry Baptist Church.
When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was found dead from gunshot wounds near a church in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The investigation is happening on Tuckaseegee Road not far from Little Rock Road, behind Mulberry Baptist Church.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call shortly after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene, according to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

