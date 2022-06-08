Man found shot to death near west Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was found dead from gunshot wounds near a church in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The investigation is happening on Tuckaseegee Road not far from Little Rock Road, behind Mulberry Baptist Church.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call shortly after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene, according to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.