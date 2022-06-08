Former Orangeburg Public Schools employee sentenced, defrauded district of half a million dollars

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A former Orangeburg Public School District employee received a sentence Wednesday, investigators said he defrauded the district of over half a million dollars.

David Cortez Marshall was sentenced to three years by United State District Judge Mary G. Lewis. In addition to the 33 months of imprisonment, he will be required to submit to three years of court-ordered supervision. Marshall will also have to pay $600,000 in restitution.

Evidence at trial showed Marshall worked as a communications specialist for the district. While employed he used shell companies to purchase remote learning cameras for classrooms.

The Department of Justice said these companies were created using fabricated documents, forged signatures and a false identity. Marshall then steered the district’s purchasing contracts towards these companies.

The cameras were purchased and then sold at a markup to the district. Investigators also said he received funds from the district for the cameras that he never paid to the seller. In total, over $550,000 was defrauded in illegal proceeds.

Other employees discovered the fraud and reported it to the FBI for investigation.

“Fraud of any nature is illegal and wrong, but fraud against a public school – in the middle of a pandemic – is unconscionable,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “Mr. Marshall’s prison sentence reflects the seriousness of his offense and our dedication to deterring public fraud. His restitution order ensures that he’ll be obligated to pay back every penny he stole from the public.”

