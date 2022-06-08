FIRST ALERT - Few showers & storms this evening and Thursday, drier for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a chance of some on and off again showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Looks like a small chance for Thursday too.

First Alert Headlines

We have a chance of showers and storms this evening, right around a 40% chance.

Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the low 90s as drier air briefly moves in.

There’s a 20% chance of some isolated showers for Saturday as a weak low pressure system nears.

Sunday we have muggy conditions and low 90s.

It gets much hotter next week with plenty of humidity as well!

First Alert Summary:

Expect a few scattered storms this evening. Most of the rain moves out by around 6pm. Chances are around 40%.

We see some redevelopment that’s been picked up by our high resolution models along a stalled cold front for Thursday morning. Right now the chance of rain and even some storms is low, near 20%, but that might be bumped up a little.

Highs Thursday are in the low 90s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Drier air comes in Friday. Morning lows are in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low 90s and skies are partly cloudy.

A weak low pressure system is moving closer to the Midlands Saturday. This increases our rain chances to 20%, but the showers are isolated throughout mainly the morning hours and then some clearing by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 90s to upper 80s.

Sunday high pressure builds back in over the region. We can expect sinking air with this system which brings mostly sunny skies. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 90s.

Monday the humidity increases and we have lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the upper 90s.

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few isolated showers with clouds hanging out. Temps falling into the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and not as humid with highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: A 20% chance for some showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Muggy.

Monday: Humid and hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Tuesday: Hot, humid, with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs are near 99.

