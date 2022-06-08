SkyView
Conway police adds comfort K9 to its ranks to help crime victims

K9 King Griffin, who goes by Finn for short, was sworn in at the Conway Police Department as a comfort canine to help victims of crimes.(Source: City of Conway)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new four-legged officer has been added to the Conway Police Department, but this guy won’t be sniffing out drugs or helping to make any arrests.

K9 King Griffin, who goes by Finn for short, was sworn in as a comfort canine to help victims of crimes.

He is a 5-month-old Bernedoodle, which is a Bernese Mountain and poodle mix.

An $8,000 grant from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office helped pay for Finn and his 18 months of training and supplies.

Finn’s job training will help him provide animal therapy for victims during stress and anxiety. He will also take part in outreach events and meetings.

The city of Conway said Finn’s breed makes him ideal for helping people in stressful situations.

He is part poodle with a thick coat that makes petting him more therapeutic. He is also hypoallergenic, which will reduce the chances of allergic reactions from victims.

And Bernese Mountain dogs are known to be gentle and friendly.

K9 Finn will help victims advocate Nikki Richardson in her daily work.

