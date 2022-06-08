Columbia shooting results in death of 21-year-old, police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman.

According to police, officers were first dispatched to Prisma Health Richland where a gunshot victim was being transported to the Emergency Room Tuesday.

Officers then worked to determine where the shooting happened, and found it occurred in a Spalding Avenue home.

Crime Scene teams were able to process the scene of the home, and the Columbia Police Department says the investigation indicates the woman went to the residence and argued with a man when the shooting occurred.

Investigators say the man was an acquaintance of the victim. He was detained on scene and taken to the CPD Headquarters for questioning before being released.

The Columbia Police Department says they remain in contact with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office as the investigation continues.

