Advertisement

Columbia Police arrest suspect in Walmart long gun theft

Anthony Bockus was arrested by CPD after investigators said he stole multiple long guns from a...
Anthony Bockus was arrested by CPD after investigators said he stole multiple long guns from a Walmart.(Alvin S Glenn Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 27-year-old man was arrested after investigators said he stole long guns from an area Walmart.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Anthony Bockus is accused of staying inside the Harbison Blvd Walmart after hours and stealing multiple long guns from a case.

He was later captured near Piney Grove Rd at a convenience store. Police were able to recover all of the stolen weapons.

Bockus is also accused of breaking into the Love Buick GMC on Saturn Parkway and taking key fobs.

CPD said video surveillance helped identify Bockus.

In the long gun thefts he was charged with: Second Degree Burglary, Malicious Injury to Real Property and Petit Larceny.

He is facing additional charges in the Love Buick GMC break-in: Second Degree Burglary, Malicious Injury to Real Property, and Grand Larceny.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

