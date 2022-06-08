SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bowen Turner remains behind bars as probation violation case moves forward

Bowen Turner was accused of sexually assaulting three teens in three counties in 2018 and 2019...
Bowen Turner was accused of sexually assaulting three teens in three counties in 2018 and 2019 before pleading guilty to assault and battery as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 5 years probation.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old Orangeburg County man accused of multiple sexual assaults will remain behind bars a little longer after a hearing on Wednesday to address his recent probation violation.

Bowen Turner was accused of sexually assaulting three teens in three counties in 2018 and 2019 before pleading guilty to assault and battery as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 5 years probation.

But last month, documents show Turner was facing new charges. This time for disorderly conduct, threatening a public employee and probation violation, among others.

He was denied bond for violating probation.

According to the victim’s attorney Sarah Ford, on Wednesday, a hearing officer determined Turner willfully violated his probation and the case was forwarded to general sessions.

Ford says Turner will stay in jail until he goes before a circuit court judge who will decide whether or not to revoke Turner’s probation for good and send him to the state’s department of corrections for violating probation.

There’s no word on when exactly Turner will next appear in court.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bennett Galloway
Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED
Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
FILE
South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters

Latest News

Richland County COVID relief funds
Richland County Council approves allocation of more than $55 million in COVID relief
Rep. Marvin Pendarvis says Deputy Emily Pelletier of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is...
Lawyer: Charleston Co. deputy to surrender to charges in crash that killed mother, daughters
Assistant Solicitor Lemuel Zeigler said on the night of Feb. 15, 2018 officer Brandon Van...
Drunk driver gets 4 years in crash that injured police officer, led to K-9 death
‘Senseless:’ Family, community stunned by fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Dillon County
Audrionna "TuTu" Kind, who was killed while celebrating with family at a graduation party.
Funeral arrangements announced for woman killed at graduation party