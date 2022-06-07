SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Upstate men reel in walleye tying SC record

Chris Edlund (left) and Dave Starzek caught a record 10-pound, 1.44 ounce walleye in Oconee...
Chris Edlund (left) and Dave Starzek caught a record 10-pound, 1.44 ounce walleye in Oconee County.(SC DNR)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate anglers reeled in a large walleye over Memorial Day weekend, tying the South Carolina record. The fish weighed 10 pounds, 1.44 ounces.

Chris Edlund and Dave Starzek caught the Walleye on Lake Tugalo. The fish is actually slightly heavier than the other state record walleye caught in 1994, but regulations state if the fish weighs less than 25 pounds, it has to exceed the previous record catch by at least two ounces.

Edlund and Starzek spent less than two hours on the water in the early-morning hours of May 29 before hooking the fish.

“When it surfaced, we got excited and knew if that wasn’t a record, it was going to be close,” Edlund, who lives in Spartanburg, said.

Starzek, who now lives in Greer, is a Michigan native who has been trying for years to catch a record-breaking walleye with a worm rig and hand-painted lure he designed.

“It’s a passion for me, and it’s been a long time coming,” Starzek said.

MORE NEWS: World’s oldest living dog is in Greenville County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
An apartment shooting in Columbia is under investigation said RCSD. (Courtesy of Connor Ross)
Columbia apartment complex pool shooting under investigation
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

FILE
South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises
David Bennett Galloway
Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Tuesday marks 1 year since Murdaugh killings
wis
FIRST ALERT - A stray storm today - Better chance for storms Wednesday