SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises

FILE
FILE(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soon drivers in South Carolina will be paying even more at the pump.

Starting in July, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says users will start paying $0.02 more per gallon from the Motor Fuel User Fee. The fee will rise from $.026 to $.028 per gallon.

This comes even as drivers have been paying record breaking prices at the pump, with some experts warning the national average will hit $5 a gallon.

The fee raise, which begins July 1, 2022 is a permanent increase.

This will be the sixth year the fee will rise. The money collected goes towards roads, bridges and infrastructure in the state. This is the final increase approved by lawmakers in the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act. It passed the General Assembly in 2017.

The fee increase which begins July 1, 2022 is a permanent addition. SCDOR says since the act passed $898.4 million has been generated for the Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund. The fund helps to support over $2 billion in road and bridge work per the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

South Carolina tax payers can offset the fee cost by claiming a tax credit. The credit is equal to the lesser of vehicle maintenance fees or what was paid in the increased fees. Those interested in claiming the credit will need to save receipts from their gas purchases or vehicle maintenance.

More information about the tax credit can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
An apartment shooting in Columbia is under investigation said RCSD. (Courtesy of Connor Ross)
Columbia apartment complex pool shooting under investigation
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

David Bennett Galloway
Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Tuesday marks 1 year since Murdaugh killings
wis
FIRST ALERT - A stray storm today - Better chance for storms Wednesday
A collision near Sulphur Springs Road leaves one person dead.
Newberry Co. collision leaves one dead after multiple vehicle accident