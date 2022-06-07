Soda City Live: Waist Beads are more than a fashion statement, pieces hold cultural ties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Juneteenth is a holiday that not only marks the liberation of all slaves in the south, but for many Americans with African decent to acknowledge themselves and their cultural identity.

There are many trends and forms of fashion that have been influential in pop culture, one of them being waist beads.

Founder of the North Carolina based organization, Nzinga Creative Arts and Community Center, Marina Thomas sheds light and educates people on the history surrounding waist beads through her business “Culturally Tied”.

“Culturally Tied” will be one of the many vendors at the 6th Annual South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest activities taking place around the Midlands Saturday, June 17th.

