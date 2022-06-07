Soda City Live: People Fest to offer Unity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The People Fest is a two-day event taking place outside of Chester, South Carolina that offers an opportunity for surrounding cities to come together and just celebrate.

The weekend promotes fun for the whole family, with food and vendors from all over.

The Event will take place Friday, June 17th through Saturday, June 18th at the Chester Fairgrounds.

Standard tickets are $15, free for children under 3, and $10 for adults 60 and older.

