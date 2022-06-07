SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: People Fest to offer Unity

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The People Fest is a two-day event taking place outside of Chester, South Carolina that offers an opportunity for surrounding cities to come together and just celebrate.

The weekend promotes fun for the whole family, with food and vendors from all over.

The Event will take place Friday, June 17th through Saturday, June 18th at the Chester Fairgrounds.

Standard tickets are $15, free for children under 3, and $10 for adults 60 and older.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
David Bennett Galloway
Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
An apartment shooting in Columbia is under investigation said RCSD. (Courtesy of Connor Ross)
Columbia apartment complex pool shooting under investigation

Latest News

Soda City Live: Beauty Boot Camp Inspires youth to pursue passion in beauty industry
Soda City Live: Beauty Boot Camp inspires youth to pursue passion in beauty industry
Soda City Live: People Fest to offer Unity
Soda City Live: People Fest to offer Unity
Soda City Live: Beauty Boot Camp Inspires youth to pursue passion in beauty industry
Soda City Live: Beauty Boot Camp Inspires youth to pursue passion in beauty industry
Soda City Live: Waist Beads are more than a fashion statement, pieces hold cultural ties
Soda City Live: Waist Beads are more than a fashion statement, pieces hold cultural ties