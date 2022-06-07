SkyView
Soda City Live: Beauty Boot Camp inspires youth to pursue passion in beauty industry

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have a child who is passionate about all things beauty and glam, help them learn more about the beauty industry and build a solid foundation with a Summer Beauty Boot Camp that focuses on hands-on learning and skills, while also building confidence and life skills.

From Sunday, June 12th through Wednesday, June 15th students will learn the fundamentals of skin care, hair care and nail care along with sills for self-care.

Click here to register.

