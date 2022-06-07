The SC Department will conduct hurricane an evacuation exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will conduct a hurricane evacuation test.

The exercise is to test lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas of the state in case of an evacuation.

“This lane reversal exercise is a critically important tool along with planning, communication, and cooperation from our state and local partners,” said SC Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods, IV.

Law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.

Officials say the test will not interfere with the flow of traffic. However, Highway Patrol cautions drivers traveling I-26, U.S. 501, S.C. 544, U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to drive safely.

“The South Carolina Emergency Response Team updates the state’s hurricane plan every year. Through training and exercises, we make sure our plans work in preparation for a real incident, like a hurricane evacuation,” said SC Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson.

For more information about hurricane season, visit the SC Emergency Management Division’s website: Hurricane.SC or download the SCEMD Emergency Manager app.

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Department of Transportation as well as partners with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the Civil Air Patrol and the South Carolina Army National Guard will participate in the exercise.

