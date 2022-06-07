SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

The SC Department will conduct hurricane an evacuation exercise

South Carolina Department of Transportation
South Carolina Department of Transportation(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will conduct a hurricane evacuation test.

The exercise is to test lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas of the state in case of an evacuation.

“This lane reversal exercise is a critically important tool along with planning, communication, and cooperation from our state and local partners,” said SC Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods, IV.

Law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.

Officials say the test will not interfere with the flow of traffic. However, Highway Patrol cautions drivers traveling I-26, U.S. 501, S.C. 544, U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to drive safely.

“The South Carolina Emergency Response Team updates the state’s hurricane plan every year. Through training and exercises, we make sure our plans work in preparation for a real incident, like a hurricane evacuation,” said SC Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson.

For more information about hurricane season, visit the SC Emergency Management Division’s website: Hurricane.SC or download the SCEMD Emergency Manager app.

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Department of Transportation as well as partners with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the Civil Air Patrol and the South Carolina Army National Guard will participate in the exercise.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
David Bennett Galloway
Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
An apartment shooting in Columbia is under investigation said RCSD. (Courtesy of Connor Ross)
Columbia apartment complex pool shooting under investigation

Latest News

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
wis
FIRST ALERT - Storms possible Wednesday, warm & dry air moves in Thu/Fri
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Tuesday marks 1 year since Murdaugh killings