SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center is transported into a waiting ambulance after being extracted from the hospital in Encino, Calif., late Friday, June 3, 2022.((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder after they say he stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward last week.

Authorities say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani remained inside a storage room at the Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley for hours on Friday before police arrested him.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. He is being held on $3 million bail on three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. There was no evidence that he knew the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
David Bennett Galloway
Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
An apartment shooting in Columbia is under investigation said RCSD. (Courtesy of Connor Ross)
Columbia apartment complex pool shooting under investigation

Latest News

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
In a string of tweets, state Sen. Mia McLeod and House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford sparred...
After quiet year, SC Democrats heat up in governor primary
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Soda City Live: Waist Beads are more than a fashion statement, pieces hold cultural ties
Soda City Live: Waist Beads are more than a fashion statement, pieces hold cultural ties
Gas prices continue to rise
Gas prices continue to rise