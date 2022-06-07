SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED

David Bennett Galloway
David Bennett Galloway(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced they’d requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate David Bennett Galloway, III.

Galloway had previously been accused of sexual assault with a minor and took a plea deal earlier this year.

NCSO said this request was to investigate criminal sexual misconduct by the former Chapin High School football player.

Sheriff Lee Foster said, “The victim is a relative of one of our employees. We referred the case to SLED per our protocol to avoid any conflicts of interest.”

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
An apartment shooting in Columbia is under investigation said RCSD. (Courtesy of Connor Ross)
Columbia apartment complex pool shooting under investigation
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

Latest News

FILE
South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Tuesday marks 1 year since Murdaugh killings
wis
FIRST ALERT - A stray storm today - Better chance for storms Wednesday
A collision near Sulphur Springs Road leaves one person dead.
Newberry Co. collision leaves one dead after multiple vehicle accident