Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced they’d requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate David Bennett Galloway, III.

Galloway had previously been accused of sexual assault with a minor and took a plea deal earlier this year.

NCSO said this request was to investigate criminal sexual misconduct by the former Chapin High School football player.

Sheriff Lee Foster said, “The victim is a relative of one of our employees. We referred the case to SLED per our protocol to avoid any conflicts of interest.”

