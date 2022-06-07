FIRST ALERT - Storms possible Wednesday, warm & dry air moves in Thu/Fri

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a 50% chance of some showers and storms for Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon. Then after that, warm dry air moves in for Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Headlines

Low 90s Wednesday with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

Mid 90s for Thursday with drier air moving in.

Low 90s and dry for Friday.

We have some stray showers and storms Saturday with a 30% chance, highs are in the low 80s.

Gets much hotter next week!

First Alert Summary

Lows tonight are in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

We have a 50% chance of showers and some storms for Wednesday. Expect some gusty winds and even some small hail is possible. The whole state is under a marginal risk of severe weather which is the lowest risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Highs are in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. A low pressure system moves in from the north and brings the chance of rain and thunder.

Drier air comes in behind the low Thursday. We see highs in the mid 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Friday is dry as well. Lows are near 67 and highs reach the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and still lower humidity. So we’ve nixed the chance of afternoon showers and storms.

We see a low pressure system arrive from the west Saturday and that brings a 30% chance of some scattered showers and some thunder as well. High temperatures reach the low 90s.

Sunday looks drier with lows in the upper 60s and highs reaching the low 90s once again.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Few passing clouds with temps falling into the low 70s.

Wednesday: Higher humidity with a 50% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Sunshine and clouds with lowering humidity. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and not as humid with highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: A 30% chance for some showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds with highs around 91.

