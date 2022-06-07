SkyView
DHS Chief Mayorkas on the ‘threat landscape’ facing the nation

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Jon Decker interviewed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about threats facing the nation. They also discussed the role of Homeland Security in preventing mass shootings.

Decker asked Sec. Mayorkas about potential Russian cyber threats since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Sec. Mayorkas explained, “So, we have not experienced them in the United States, but we are very alert to the potential. We’ve been concerned about Russian cyber retaliation in light of our support for the Ukrainian people.”

Secretary Mayorkas has issued five cyber threat warnings since his tenure began. A new warning is forthcoming. He explained, “The information bulletin that we’re going to be releasing covers not just cyber but the threat landscape as a whole that our nation is facing. We call it an NTAS, National Terrorism Advisory System, bulletin, and we speak of the threat landscape.”

That threat landscape includes mass shootings, like the recent tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo. Says Mayorkas, “Remember the threat predominantly mostly comes from lone actors or loose affiliations of groups. When you see somebody behaving in an unusual manner, don’t just let it slide by. It could actually mean something very significant.” He added, “When you see somebody behaving in a way that gives you concern about their mental stability, their mental health, they’re starting to exhibit signs that may reflect a tendency to become violent, there are things that we can do. That you can call people whom you trust, who have access to resources and intervene and prevent a threat from materializing and protect our schools, our homes, our neighborhoods, our communities. That’s what we’re speaking about.”

