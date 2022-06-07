DHEC reports COVID cases rising, deaths down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Tuesday that COVID cases had risen up to 30% compared to May.

Tuesday’s numbers included data from May 29 to June 4, 2022.

The department reported overall cases were up 31.7% compared to the previous month. However the week to week data showed cases were down 1.4% compared to the previous reporting period.

The most recent week said there were 8,913 cases. The previous month trendline showed cases had plateaued and fallen off slightly before rising again. The rising case count also coupled with rising hospitalizations.

The department reported 261 people in South Carolina had been hospitalized with COVID. This represents a 53.3% increase compared to May but is only a 13.3% increase compared to the previous week.

DHEC said COVID deaths had fallen off 81.4%. Only four people were reported to have died from the virus in South Carolina at the start of June.

During this period DHEC said 2,356 people were vaccinated, which is a 27.8% drop compared to last month.

