CPD searching for man accused of stealing golf cart from local church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is accused of breaking into a local church and stealing a golf cart.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

