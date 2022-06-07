SkyView
CPD: Anonymous tip led investigators to seize guns and marijuana

CPD received an anonymous tip that led officers to Bentley Court apartments where guns and...
CPD received an anonymous tip that led officers to Bentley Court apartments where guns and marijuana were seized.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to CPD (Columbia Police Department) an anonymous tip led officers to Bentley Court apartments where guns and marijuana were seized.

Investigators say twelve guns and around 10 pounds of marijuana were found.

CPD said the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

