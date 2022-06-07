CPD: Anonymous tip led investigators to seize guns and marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to CPD (Columbia Police Department) an anonymous tip led officers to Bentley Court apartments where guns and marijuana were seized.

Investigators say twelve guns and around 10 pounds of marijuana were found.

CPD said the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

An anonymous tip led #ColumbiaPDSC officers to Bentley Ct apts. yesterday & helped them seize⬇️12 guns & approx. 10 lbs. of marijuana. Investigators are following leads on suspects as the investigation continues. Have info? Contact Crimestoppers: 1-888-CRIME-SC pic.twitter.com/QZglcU9Rkt — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 6, 2022

