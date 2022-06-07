3 teens involved in fatal Dillon County shooting, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One 15-year-old is dead, another injured and a 13-year-old is in custody after a shooting in Dillon County Tuesday.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said the injured 15-year-old is in critical condition.

According to Pernell, the shooting happened in the Bunker Hill area.

Pernell said detention hearings are usually held within 48 hours, but it is up to the solicitor.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

