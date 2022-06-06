Two vehicle accident in Newberry County leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle accident in Newberry County that left one man dead is under investigation.

On Sunday, June 4, 2022 investigators were called at around 7:18 p.m. to the scene of South Carolina 121 near Sulphur Springs Rd.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office identified David Barker of Lexington as the victim in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

