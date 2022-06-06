SkyView
Two vehicle accident in Newberry County leaves one dead

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle accident in Newberry County that left one man dead is under investigation.

On Sunday, June 4, 2022 investigators were called at around 7:18 p.m. to the scene of South Carolina 121 near Sulphur Springs Rd.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office identified David Barker of Lexington as the victim in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

