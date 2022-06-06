SkyView
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers

Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'(Family of Divine Johnson)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - *WARNING SOME OF THESE IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING AND NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL VIEWERS*

The family of a sixteen-year-old that was hospitalized while being housed with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facility is demanding answers.

On Monday June 6, 2022 the family of Divine Johnson held a press conference in front of the Broad River Correctional Center (BRCC).

The National Racial Justice Network and the family said they’re asking the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the attack.

Divine Johnson was hospitalized after an attack while he was housed with the DJJ.
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after an attack while he was housed with the DJJ.(Family of Divine Johnson)

RELATED COVERAGE:

Two DJJ youth hospitalized after “group disturbance”

The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice said Thursday, June 2, 2022 that a “group disturbance” at the BRRC had left two youth hospitalized.

Photos of Divine Johnson's injuries from an attack while he was housed with the DJJ.
Photos of Divine Johnson's injuries from an attack while he was housed with the DJJ.(Images provided by the family of Divine Johnson)

