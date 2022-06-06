Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - *WARNING SOME OF THESE IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING AND NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL VIEWERS*
The family of a sixteen-year-old that was hospitalized while being housed with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facility is demanding answers.
On Monday June 6, 2022 the family of Divine Johnson held a press conference in front of the Broad River Correctional Center (BRCC).
The National Racial Justice Network and the family said they’re asking the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the attack.
The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice said Thursday, June 2, 2022 that a “group disturbance” at the BRRC had left two youth hospitalized.
