Soda City Live: Organization HomeWorks, seeking volunteers to help repair disabled veteran’s home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS United for Veterans is teaming up with HomeWorks of America to help give a local, disabled veteran and his family a livable home.

Volunteers will help make the necessary repairs, but they also need a little help from the community to make it happen.

Click the link to donate: www.homeworksofamerica.org.

They are also taking donations through Venmo, just type in @homeworks96 and the organization will pop up.

To volunteer call Madelyn Smith at 803-360-6792, send an email to ops@homeworksofamerica.org. or call the office at 803-781-4536.

