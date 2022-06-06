Soda City Live: Organization HomeWorks, seeking volunteers to help repair disabled veteran’s home
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS United for Veterans is teaming up with HomeWorks of America to help give a local, disabled veteran and his family a livable home.
Volunteers will help make the necessary repairs, but they also need a little help from the community to make it happen.
Click the link to donate: www.homeworksofamerica.org.
They are also taking donations through Venmo, just type in @homeworks96 and the organization will pop up.
To volunteer call Madelyn Smith at 803-360-6792, send an email to ops@homeworksofamerica.org. or call the office at 803-781-4536.
