Soda City Live: Luxury Barbershop and Spa, celebrating anniversary with drop-in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Local licensed Barber, Landry Phillips is the owner of Regal Lounge Men’s Barber and Spa.

Philips shop goes beyond just the basic cut and offering his clients a luxury grooming experience that offers a safe space equipped to provide facials, manicures, pedicures, massages and more.

Regal Lounge Men’s Barber and Spa will be celebrating two years in business with a drop-in, with live music, catered food, and a few other local vendors.

The customer appreciation and anniversary event will be held Saturday, June 11th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1217 Bull Street Columbia.

The business is catered for men but neither this event or services exclude women.

