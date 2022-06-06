SkyView
Soda City Live: Luxury Barbershop and Spa, celebrating anniversary with drop-in

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Local licensed Barber, Landry Phillips is the owner of Regal Lounge Men’s Barber and Spa.

Philips shop goes beyond just the basic cut and offering his clients a luxury grooming experience that offers a safe space equipped to provide facials, manicures, pedicures, massages and more.

Regal Lounge Men’s Barber and Spa will be celebrating two years in business with a drop-in, with live music, catered food, and a few other local vendors.

The customer appreciation and anniversary event will be held Saturday, June 11th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1217 Bull Street Columbia.

The business is catered for men but neither this event or services exclude women.

Regal Lounge Men's Barber and Spa will be celebrating two years in business.(Regal Lounge Men's Barber and Spa)

For more info on Regal Lounge click here.

