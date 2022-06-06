Soda City Live: House of Hathor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The House of Hathor offers a holistic environment and promotes healthy living through physical, spiritual, mental, and emotional knowledge of self.

The House of Hathor is named after the ancient Egyptian Goddess of Motherhood, love, joy, fertility, dance, and beauty.

The organization offers teachings, Poetry, spiritual retreats and more.

Both the business and nonprofit will be present at the 6th Annual South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

