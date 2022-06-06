Soda City Live: Community Flash Mob Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - EstGent (Established Gent) will be hosting a community flash mob event at the South Carolina State House Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

While most community groups and organizations focus on the youth, EstGent aims to empower father figures, uncles, mentors and other men of color through mental health, mentorship, communications, entrepreneurship, and etiquette.

The Community Flash Mob event is free, but registration is strongly encouraged.

If you or someone you know is interested, click the Eventbrite link below to register.

EstGent Community Flash Mob Event (EstGent)

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/established-gent-community-flashmob-tickets-354282838507

For more information on EstGent, click here.

