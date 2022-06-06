Soda City Live: Columbia to host SC Urban Fashion week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The time has finally come for the South Carolina Urban Fashion Week.

Fashion lovers, models, stylists, and designers from across the city and state will be participating in the SC Urban Fashion week right here in Columbia.

From Thursday, June 9 until Sunday, June 12, attendees will have four full days to enjoy locally inspired fashion.

Events:

Thursday, June 9 - Summer Splash

Friday, June 10 - On the Run

Saturday, June 11 - Premier Show “Slay”

Sunday, June 12 - Kid Showcase and Hair show

Tickets can be purchased here.

