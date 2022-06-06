Prisma employee dies after patient strikes groin

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -A Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital employee is dead after a patient altercation in late May.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. confirmed to WIS 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died on May 31, 2022 after an altercation with a patient days earlier.

Baker said on May 27, a female patient who was committed to the hospital with “mental and emotional” issues struck Robinson in the groin.

Baker said Robinson collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, and was hospitalized in the ICU until he died. He said an autopsy was performed on June 3, but the results are pending.

The coroner confirmed Robinson was an employee at the hospital.

The Sumter Police Department sent a statement reading:

A patient, who injured hospital staff as they attempted to prevent her from leaving, faces charges.

Imani Cox, 27, of Crowndale Drive, who was admitted to Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation, was trying to leave the facility on May 27 when hospital security and staff members attempted to detain her.

Information gathered in the investigation indicates Cox was aggressive and began to fight with employees, striking at least two of them.

A mental health technician, Kevin Robinson, 40, of Washington Street, was struck in the groin area before he got sick and became unresponsive.

Robinson died a few days later. An investigation is continuing. Results of an autopsy performed Friday are pending. Cox was transferred to a Columbia-area hospital, where she was treated.

Following her release, Cox was charged with assault and battery-2nd degree and booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The detention center confirmed Cox is still in their custody. Sumter County court records show she’s been granted a $7,500 surety bond but has not posted it.

WIS has contacted Prisma Health for a statement.

Attempts to contact Robinson’s family were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.