SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officials: Wanted fugitive believed to be in SC found dead in Missouri river

Wanted murder suspect drowns
Wanted murder suspect drowns
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wanted fugitive who was believed to be in the Upstate area of South Carolina or along the border of North Carolina in early May drowned in southeast Missouri Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was wanted by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Florida, and the U.S. for his involvement in two shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

We were told McCombs faced the following charges:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

Our sister station KFVS said McCombs was swimming at a float camp 4 miles north of Doniphan, Missouri on June 5 when he panicked, went under water and didn’t resurface.

On May 6, SLED officials said they initially had reason to believe the man may have been in the Upstate or near the North Carolina border.

MORE NEWS: Animals taken from home in child neglect case

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North...
SC leaders say state is prepared for direct hit from hurricane, urge all South Carolinians to be ready
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Russell Weldon Fountain (left), Charisma Chimere Peterson (middle), Jasper Jerell Epps(right)
Newberry Co arrest suspects for stealing fuel at gas pump
Local street ambassadors meet with Midlands law enforcement to discuss the growth gun violence
Former gang members become street ambassadors with a hope to end gun violence

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Humidity increases this week, few storms possible Wednesday
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman endorses Kathy Maness as next SC...
Superintendent Molly Spearman to Endorse Kathy Maness as Next S.C. Schools Chief
A collision near Sulphur Springs Road leaves one person dead.
Newberry Co. collision leaves one dead after multiple vehicle accident