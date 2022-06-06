SkyView
New manufacturer to create 600 jobs in Greenville County

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A medical supply company announced plans for a new manufacturing operation in Greenville County, which is expected to create 600 new jobs over the next five years.

Health Supply US is launching Glove One at Beechtree Business Park, which will produce billions of nitrile gloves each year.

The company is investing $150 million in the new facility, which is expected to be completed by January 2024.

If you’re interested in working for Glove One, visit the company’s website.

“This major investment by Health Supply US is further proof that our increased efforts to recruit life sciences companies to South Carolina are paying off,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Expanding our life sciences industry is critical to safeguarding our supply chain and ensuring life-saving medical supplies are readily available during future emergencies.”

