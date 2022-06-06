Area school districts to offer summer food program through August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five announced Monday it will be offering the Summer Food Service Program this year.

Running from June 6 until Aug. 3, 2022 the program will offer free breakfasts or lunches to children up to age 18. Parents and guardians who wish for their child to participate will need to bring them to one of the locations listed below.

The program will run Monday through Thursday, excluding the week of July 4.

Dutch Fork High School (1400 Old Tamah Road, Irmo) Open Site Monday-Thursday Lunch Only: 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Irmo High School (6671 St. Andrews Road, Columbia) Open Site Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Harbison West Elementary School (257 Crossbow Drive, Columbia) Open Site Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m. Lunch: 10:45 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. June 13-July 29

Edventure Museum (211 Gervais Street, Columbia) Open Site Monday-Friday Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Irmo Village Apartments (700 Chipwood Court, Columbia Open Site Monday-Thursday Lunch: 11:45 a.m. -12:15 p.m.

River Oaks Apartments (5324 Bush River Road, Columbia) Open Site Monday-Thursday Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Administrators said in a release anyone with questions about the program can reach out to the Department of Student Nutrition at 803-476-8154.

Richland One also announced their participation in the Summer SOAR meals program.

Richland One’s program will run from June 13 through July 28 at 27 locations in the district.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A full listing of participating locations can be found at the link here.

