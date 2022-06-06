SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster signs Religious Freedom Act bill

Governor Henry McMaster joined leaders and members of the General Assembly to sign the...
Governor Henry McMaster joined leaders and members of the General Assembly to sign the Religious Freedom Act.(FOX Carolina News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette joined leaders and members of the General Assembly to sign the Religious Freedom Act.

The bill protects places of worship from government overreach and forced closure during states of emergency.

During the pandemic, churches in many areas of the United States had to close their doors.

“Throughout the pandemic liberal governors pilled on mandates and restrictions that infringed on the rights of their constituents – the most egregious of those mandates were the closure of churches, synagogues, and other places of worship,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Under the new legislation, any places of worship not allowed to worship during declared emergencies can seek declaratory relief and compensatory damages for pecuniary and nonpecuniary losses.

“Religious liberty is one of the founding principles of our state and nation; this bill recognizes that important principle,” said S.C. State Representative John McCravy. “This bill ensures that our churches can stay open during the most difficult times when we need church the most.”

The bill passed the Senate 39-2 and passed the House 102-9.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North...
SC leaders say state is prepared for direct hit from hurricane, urge all South Carolinians to be ready
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Russell Weldon Fountain (left), Charisma Chimere Peterson (middle), Jasper Jerell Epps(right)
Newberry Co arrest suspects for stealing fuel at gas pump
Local street ambassadors meet with Midlands law enforcement to discuss the growth gun violence
Former gang members become street ambassadors with a hope to end gun violence

Latest News

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman endorses Kathy Maness as next SC...
Superintendent Molly Spearman to Endorse Kathy Maness as Next S.C. Schools Chief
South Carolina Statewide Hurricane Prep
South Carolina Statewide Hurricane Prep
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North...
SC leaders say state is prepared for direct hit from hurricane, urge all South Carolinians to be ready
State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the...
Debate date set for Democratic candidates for governor