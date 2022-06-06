FIRST ALERT-Temperatures will continue to climb this week and storms will arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

The 90s return to the area starting Tuesday, highs will reach the upper 90s for a few days to end the week

Storm chances will return to the forecast Wednesday and continue every afternoon

In the tropics, We are tracking Tropical Storm Alex as it moves away from the east coast of the US.

First Alert Summary

Tuesday the humidity starts to increase as highs will climb into the low 90s. A cold front approaches Wednesday and that increases our chances of rain and storms to 40%, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s once again and it will be very humid.

Wednesday a weak front will move into the area, for a few hours there will be showers and storms that may produce gusty winds and downpours.

Thursday will bring hotter temperatures as highs reach the upper 90s during the daytime and the low 70s overnight.

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Alex is moving away from the US and will continue to move into the open waters of the Atlantic. The next name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane List is Bonnie.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Low 90s with a little more humidity and a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Wednesday: Higher humidity with a 40% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s. Storm Chance 20%

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms with upper 80s.

