FIRST ALERT-Temperatures will continue to climb this week and storms will arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • The 90s return to the area starting Tuesday, highs will reach the upper 90s for a few days to end the week
  • Storm chances will return to the forecast  Wednesday and continue every afternoon
  • In the tropics, We are tracking Tropical Storm Alex as it moves away from the east coast of the US.
First Alert Summary

Tuesday the humidity starts to increase as highs will climb into the low 90s. A cold front approaches Wednesday and that increases our chances of rain and storms to 40%, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s once again and it will be very humid.

Wednesday a weak front will move into the area, for a few hours there will be showers and storms that may produce gusty winds and downpours.

Thursday will bring hotter temperatures as highs reach the upper 90s during the daytime and the low 70s overnight.

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Alex is moving away from the US and will continue to move into the open waters of the Atlantic. The next name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane List is Bonnie.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Low 90s with a little more humidity and a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Wednesday: Higher humidity with a 40% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s. Storm Chance 20%

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms with upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

