FIRST ALERT- Humidity increases this week, few storms possible Wednesday

OLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - High temps reach the upper 80s with partly cloudy today, the humidity increases Tuesday and especially Wednesday with a chance of some rain.

First Alert Headlines

Partly cloudy today with upper 80s for high temps.

Low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit more humidity.

There’s a 40% chance of rain and storms Wednesday.

In the tropics, We are tracking Tropical Storm Alex as it moves away from the east coast of the US.

Mid 90s expected Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and isolated storm chances.

First Alert Summary

Sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs reach the upper 80s. High pressure builds over the region and keeps us nice and dry.

wis (WIS)

That same high moves east and starts bringing in a more southern flow. Lows are in the mid 60s with high temperatures reaching the low 90s by Tuesday. Humidity increases with that southern flow.

wis (WIS)

A weak cold front starts to near Wednesday. This kicks off a 40% chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon. Lows are near the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s once again.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

We see a brief respite from the humidity Thursday, but the heat is back in full force! High temps reach the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies.

wis (WIS)

Friday is a bit more humid and we see a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.

wis (WIS)

An upper level low moves closer to the area Saturday and increases our chances of rain to 40%, some thunder is possible as well.

Tropical Storm Alex is expected to weaken as it moves east over cooler waters and more wind aloft.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

recast Update

Monday: Near 89 with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Low 90s with a little more humidity and a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Wednesday: Higher humidity with a 40% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms with upper 80s.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.