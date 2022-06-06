SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Humidity increases this week, few storms possible Wednesday

Watch WIS News 10 Sunrise on Sundays from 7 to 8 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - High temps reach the upper 80s with partly cloudy today, the humidity increases Tuesday and especially Wednesday with a chance of some rain.

First Alert Headlines

  • Partly cloudy today with upper 80s for high temps.
  • Low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit more humidity.
  • There’s a 40% chance of rain and storms Wednesday.
  • In the tropics, We are tracking Tropical Storm Alex as it moves away from the east coast of the US.
  • Mid 90s expected Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and isolated storm chances.

First Alert Summary

Sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs reach the upper 80s. High pressure builds over the region and keeps us nice and dry.

wis
wis(WIS)

That same high moves east and starts bringing in a more southern flow. Lows are in the mid 60s with high temperatures reaching the low 90s by Tuesday. Humidity increases with that southern flow.

wis
wis(WIS)

A weak cold front starts to near Wednesday. This kicks off a 40% chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon. Lows are near the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s once again.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

We see a brief respite from the humidity Thursday, but the heat is back in full force! High temps reach the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies.

wis
wis(WIS)

Friday is a bit more humid and we see a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.

wis
wis(WIS)

An upper level low moves closer to the area Saturday and increases our chances of rain to 40%, some thunder is possible as well.

Tropical Storm Alex is expected to weaken as it moves east over cooler waters and more wind aloft.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

recast Update

Monday: Near 89 with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Low 90s with a little more humidity and a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Wednesday: Higher humidity with a 40% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms with upper 80s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North...
SC leaders say state is prepared for direct hit from hurricane, urge all South Carolinians to be ready
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Russell Weldon Fountain (left), Charisma Chimere Peterson (middle), Jasper Jerell Epps(right)
Newberry Co arrest suspects for stealing fuel at gas pump
Local street ambassadors meet with Midlands law enforcement to discuss the growth gun violence
Former gang members become street ambassadors with a hope to end gun violence

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT- A touch warmer for Sunday but it gets hotter next week
First Alert
First Alert