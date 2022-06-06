SkyView
Columbia apartment complex pool shooting under investigation

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex on 1050 Southern Drive.

Deputies were called to the scene at the Repoint Columbia Apartments at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

On arrival they found a woman shot in the upper body. Investigators said she was part of a group of people gathered in the pool area when they were attacked.

Investigation found someone had fired shots at the group from outside.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact their local law enforcement or to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers.

