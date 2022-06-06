SkyView
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
By WMBF staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in South Carolina.

The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was surrendered the next day at the Summerville Medical Center.

Dorchester County Department of Social Services took the child into custody, and the little boy has been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 21 at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

