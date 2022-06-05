Newberry Co. collision leaves one dead after multiple vehicle accident

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one driver has died after a collision on Highway 121.

The collision occurred around 7:25 p.m. near Sulphur Springs Road on June 4.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said, a Mazda and Ford were both traveling south when a Kia traveling north sideswiped the Mazda and hit the Ford head on.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to the local hospital for injuries, while the occupants of the Mazda were reported to have no injuries.

This accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

