SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Newberry Co. collision leaves one dead after multiple vehicle accident

A collision near Sulphur Springs Road leaves one person dead.
A collision near Sulphur Springs Road leaves one person dead.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one driver has died after a collision on Highway 121.

The collision occurred around 7:25 p.m. near Sulphur Springs Road on June 4.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said, a Mazda and Ford were both traveling south when a Kia traveling north sideswiped the Mazda and hit the Ford head on.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to the local hospital for injuries, while the occupants of the Mazda were reported to have no injuries.

This accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North...
SC leaders say state is prepared for direct hit from hurricane, urge all South Carolinians to be ready
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
An image from google maps of Summerton where a drive-by shooting at a graduation party killed...
Gang shooting leaves eight victims at Summerton graduation party
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
LCSD was at the scene of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon in West Columbia.
Deceased man in Lexington Co. shoot-out was on bond for murder

Latest News

An image from google maps of Summerton where a drive-by shooting at a graduation party killed...
Gang shooting leaves eight victims at Summerton graduation party
wis
FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s during the week. We are watching the tropics.
Former gang members become street ambassadors with a hope to end gun violence
Former gang members become street ambassadors with a hope to end gun violence
wis
FIRST ALERT- A touch warmer for Sunday but it gets hotter next week