Lost Iditarod dog Leon found safe after nearly 3 months

By Austin Sjong
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Leon, a dog belonging to musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, was last seen at the Ruby checkpoint on March 13, 2022 during the 2022 Iditarod, but now he has safely been reunited with his owner in McGrath.

According to the Iditarod, on May 31, Leon was spotted near a local’s homestead in McGrath. The owner of the homestead and a local dog musher, left out food in hopes they would be able to catch Leon. Hearing this news, the Iditarod Trail Committee coordinated transportation efforts to get Dos Santos Borges to McGrath to help capture Leon.

That wouldn’t be necessary though. By the time Dos Santos Borges got to McGrath, a local community member was able to catch Leon and bring him by boat to his home. Sebastien Dos Santos Borges has now been reunited with Leon and they will soon fly back to their home in France.

After nearly 3 months and almost 150 miles covered since his escape from the Ruby checkpoint, the ITC is elated to...

Posted by The Iditarod on Saturday, June 4, 2022

To read the Iditarod’s full statement on the finding of Leon you can do so here.

According to race officials, Leon slipped out of his collar and coat in the Ruby Checkpoint. According to an email from the Iditarod, Dos Santos Borges switched Leon’s collar from a racing collar to a loose collar “despite protests” from veterinarians on site. This has led to the rules committee discussing a new stipulation that would require more secure collars and even the potential of a tracking device on collars as well.

