FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s during the week. We are watching the tropics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Sunday temperatures and humidity will stay at comfortable levels to end the weekend and start the workweek

The 90s return to the area to start the week, highs will reach the upper 90s for a few days to end the week

Storm chances will return to the forecast Wednesday and continue every afternoon

In the tropics, We are tracking Tropical Storm Alex as it moves away from the east coast of the US.

First Alert Summary

Sunday is a bit cooler after the front passes through the region. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Monday should be pretty nice with a high of 90 and slightly lower humidity values.

Tuesday the humidity starts to increase as highs will climb into the low 90s. A cold front approaches next Wednesday and that increases our chances of rain and storms to 40%, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s once again and it will be very humid.

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Alex is moving away from the US at this time, it is expected to have impacts on the island of Bermuda. For the next day or so, watch for higher surf and rip current issues at the beach.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs reach the upper 80s. Humidity not too bad

Monday: Near 90 with mostly sunny skies

Tuesday: Low 90s with a little more humidity

Wednesday: Higher humidity with a 40% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s

