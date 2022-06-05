SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s during the week. We are watching the tropics.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunday temperatures and humidity will stay at comfortable levels to end the weekend and start the workweek
  • The 90s return to the area to start the week, highs will reach the upper 90s for a few days to end the week
  • Storm chances will return to the forecast Wednesday and continue every afternoon
  • In the tropics, We are tracking Tropical Storm Alex as it moves away from the east coast of the US.
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Sunday is a bit cooler after the front passes through the region. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Monday should be pretty nice with a high of 90 and slightly lower humidity values.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Tuesday the humidity starts to increase as highs will climb into the low 90s. A cold front approaches next Wednesday and that increases our chances of rain and storms to 40%, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s once again and it will be very humid.

wis
wis(wis weather)

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Alex is moving away from the US at this time, it is expected to have impacts on the island of Bermuda.  For the next day or so, watch for higher surf and rip current issues at the beach.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs reach the upper 80s. Humidity not too bad

Monday: Near 90 with mostly sunny skies

Tuesday: Low 90s with a little more humidity

Wednesday: Higher humidity with a 40% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North...
SC leaders say state is prepared for direct hit from hurricane, urge all South Carolinians to be ready
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
LCSD was at the scene of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon in West Columbia.
Deceased man in Lexington Co. shoot-out was on bond for murder
A collision on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 at Hope Ferry Road has caused both inbound and...
Sunset Blvd. in Lexington shut-down due to collision

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT- A touch warmer for Sunday but it gets hotter next week
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert