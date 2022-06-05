SkyView
Eight shot at graduation party in Clarendon County

Eight people were shot at a graduation party Saturday night in Clarendon County. FILE PHOTO
Eight people were shot at a graduation party Saturday night in Clarendon County. FILE PHOTO(MGN)
By Nevin Smith and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A high school graduation party in Clarendon County was interrupted with gunfire Saturday night in Summerton.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said eight people were shot at the party on Highway 15 South on Saint Paul Rd.

The ages and condition of these victims in currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

