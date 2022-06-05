Eight shot at graduation party in Clarendon County

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A high school graduation party in Clarendon County was interrupted with gunfire Saturday night in Summerton.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said eight people were shot at the party on Highway 15 South on Saint Paul Rd.

The ages and condition of these victims in currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

