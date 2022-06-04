Sumter Co man arrested in connection to home burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Charles Brown was arrested on June 1 on charges of burglary 1st degree and took to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office upon arrest.

Officials say the 21-year-old entered a residence on March 30 and took several items.

The items Brown is accused of taking from the residence are four rifles, two shotguns, several handguns, jewelry, and an ATV type vehicle.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) the stolen items value at approximately 15,000.

Brown has been denied bail and his court appearance is set for a later date.

