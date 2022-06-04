Newberry Co arrest suspects for stealing fuel at gas pump

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three suspects have been arrested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, around 1:15 a.m., a deputy on patrol noticed suspicious behavior at a local business.

Officials arrested Russell Weldon Fountain, Jasper Jerell Epps and Charisma Chimere Peterson.

Deputies say they observed fuel tanks in the beds of two trucks and a remote control was used to activate the fuel at the pumps.

All three suspects were charged with breaking into motor vehicle tanks/pumps, violation of the computer crimes act, and conspiracy.

Epps was armed at the time of arrest and charged with unlawful carry of a pistol also.

Investigators estimate that around $7,000 worth of fuel was stolen.

Sheriff Foster stated, as fuel prices continue to rise, we will see increased thefts of this precious product.

