SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Newberry Co arrest suspects for stealing fuel at gas pump

Russell Weldon Fountain (left), Charisma Chimere Peterson (middle), Jasper Jerell Epps(right)
Russell Weldon Fountain (left), Charisma Chimere Peterson (middle), Jasper Jerell Epps(right)(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three suspects have been arrested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, around 1:15 a.m., a deputy on patrol noticed suspicious behavior at a local business.

Officials arrested Russell Weldon Fountain, Jasper Jerell Epps and Charisma Chimere Peterson.

Deputies say they observed fuel tanks in the beds of two trucks and a remote control was used to activate the fuel at the pumps.

All three suspects were charged with breaking into motor vehicle tanks/pumps, violation of the computer crimes act, and conspiracy.

Epps was armed at the time of arrest and charged with unlawful carry of a pistol also.

Investigators estimate that around $7,000 worth of fuel was stolen.

Sheriff Foster stated, as fuel prices continue to rise, we will see increased thefts of this precious product.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North...
SC leaders say state is prepared for direct hit from hurricane, urge all South Carolinians to be ready
LCSD was at the scene of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon in West Columbia.
Deceased man in Lexington Co. shoot-out was on bond for murder
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment

Latest News

Ana Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher visiting from Dilley, Texas, wears an earring in the...
Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this’
wis
FIRST ALERT- Drier and cooler air moves in for the weekend
Sumter Co man arrested in connection to home burglary
Sumter Co man arrested in connection to home burglary
18-year-old Jessica Kolp from Ben Lippen school
“I’m still breathing. What more can I ask for?” Columbia teen graduates, four months after severe crash.